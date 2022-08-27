Jennifer Lopez: this beautiful gift from the singer to Ben Affleck on their wedding night

After being married for the first time in Las Vegas, on July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck organized a new ceremony over three days, from August 19 to 21. As revealed TMZthe singer made a big surprise to her husband during the evening of their wedding in Georgia.

Remember. 17 years ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called off their engagement. On July 16, 2022, the star couple of the 2000s gave themselves a second chance, by getting married in Las Vegas. The lovebirds exchanged their vows in a chapel in Nevada, in a (very) small committee. After spending their honeymoon in Paris, the Bennifer couple returned to the United States to prepare for their wedding celebrated with great fanfare, from August 19 to 21, in the actor’s estate located in the state of Georgia, United States. As the singer rarely does things by halves, she changed dresses several times during these three days of celebration. As detailed Marie Claireon August 24, the interpreter of On The Floor first opted for a wedding dress by Alexander McQueen, then a Zuhair Murad Bridal spring-summer 2023 creation.

For the second ceremony, the mother of Maximilian and Emme wore three white dresses from Ralph Lauren. And this is not the only surprise made by the bride to her husband… As revealed TMZ this Friday, August 26, the popstar pulled out all the stops during the wedding party.

Jennifer Lopez offers a beautiful gift to her husband Ben Affleck

During the first evening of festivity alongside their loved ones, who made the trip to Georgia, Jennifer Lopez spoiled her husband by singing a new song to him, which she has not yet revealed to the whole world. In a short video whose media TMZ got it, we can see the singer, in a white dress by Ralph Laurenpush the ditty, while the groom is seated on a chair.

As a real show girl, the one who once hosted the first half of the Superbowl alongside Shakira, grabbed a microphone to sing a song dedicated to the man of her lifein front of a delirious public. “I can’t get enough of you”, she sings to her husband, who drank in the words of his other half. One thing is certain, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will remember their marriage for a long time. And their guests too!