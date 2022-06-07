Jennifer Lopez: this detail of her perfect manicure that does not go unnoticed

Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the manicurist of the stars, Tom Bachik, shared a photo on Instagram to reveal to as many people as possible what he had done on the nails of Jennifer Lopez. One detail in particular deeply upset Internet users.

A beautiful declaration of love… Twenty years after their separation, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have fallen in love again. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik shared a close-up photo of the singer’s left hand on Instagram, showcasing a series of gold initials applied to her fingernails. “If you know… then you know. Jen and Ben forever“, he wrote in the caption. The star’s ring finger includes a J and a B, the initials of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Contacted by Us Weekly, Tom Bachik revealed the underside of his work. He explained that he sublimated the nails of the star with metallic accents and touches of color. “For this I pulled out a few different chrome gold sticker packs and created a simple montage of couples initials. I also used hearts of different sizes, the initials of our couples, then some arrows to tie it all together“, did he declare.

A few weeks earlier, the singer and the actor got engaged. In a newsletter shared on her site, Jennifer Lopez wrote: “Saturday night, at my favorite place in the world (a good bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me. I was totally caught off guard and just looked him in the eyes smiling and crying, trying somehow to realize that after 20 years this is happening again, I was truly speechless.Shocked, the star added: “It was nothing fancy, but it was the most romantic thing I could have imagined… Just a moment of calm on a Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.“

Jennifer Lopez: “It’s a wonderful love story”

In February 2020, in an interview with People, Jennifer Lopez had made tender revelations about her love affair with Ben Affleck. “I feel so lucky, happy and proud to be with him. There is no better love story than having had a second chance. When you find someone and you really, really like them and you get a second chance for that? It’s a truly rare, precious and beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.“, she assured. Finally, the singer added: “I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a happy, loving relationship, and I want to do whatever I can to protect that.“

