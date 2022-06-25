Jennifer López: this is the educational level of her successful father David López

singer and actress Jennifer Lopez He is going through a great professional moment in the middle of the premiere of the documentary ‘Halftime’ that recounts important moments of his life on the Netflix platform. She is also engaged to her love, Ben Affleck and will soon walk down the aisle.

The family of Jennifer Lopez He has been very important in her professional career since he has always accompanied and supported her. The artist is the daughter of David Lopez who after finishing his secondary education, studied computer science and married Lupe Rodríguez, mother of JLO and her two sisters Linda and Leslie.

The truth is David Lopez He dedicated himself to the world of technology in the ’90s, was one of the first to acquire computers and became an entrepreneur. He then took a break when he decided to partner with his daughter. Jennifer Lopez at the restaurant called Madre’s in Pasadena, California.

Jennifer Lopez. and her father. Source: instagram @jlo

But in 2008, despite the fact that they were doing very well, Jennifer Lopez and his father closed the business to focus on other things. While she devoted herself completely to her career as a singer, actress and dancer. David Lopez in 2013 he founded a startup called Manos Accelerator.

Jennifer Lopez. and her father. Source: instagram @jlo

The startup of the father of Jennifer Lopez helps Latino youth become entrepreneurs through a 12-week mentorship. a while ago David Lopez he retired as he is retired and enjoys free time with his family who he married for the second time and also with his grandchildren, but Manos Accelerator is still in operation.