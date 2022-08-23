Jennifer Lopez: this subtle message from her ex Alex Rodriguez on her wedding day
If Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on August 20, Alex Rodriguez, the singer’s ex, wanted to send her a subtle little message, widely commented on social networks.
Saturday August 20, 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “yes” to life. It is in the State of Georgia, in the United States, that the couple invited an audience of guests in the residence of the actor. And one thing is certain, the singer wanted to mark the occasion with her wedding dress. Signed by Ralph Lauren, this sumptuous dress was composed of a long train and a magnificent veil of more than six meters. In front of this breathtaking outfit, her ex, Alex Rodriguez has decided to send him a subtle little message.
In fact, on the same day, he unveiled a video posted on Instagram in which he describes his outfit consisting of a Canadian tuxedo. Dressed in a denim shirt and jeans, Alex Rodriguez said he wore a look that was 100% made by Ralph Lauren. A touch of humor that has been widely commented on social networks. It must be said that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have long formed one of the most influential couples in the United States. But a dark story of deception had tainted the couple. In effect, Page Six revealed an alleged “friendship” between Alex Rodriguez and an actress. If for some this was the cause of their breakup, for others the separation had actually been planned for a while. Whatever, now Jennifer Lopez is married to Ben Affleck and seems happier than ever.
Jennifer Garner absent from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding
If Alex Rodriguez therefore left a short message for Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Garner was conspicuous by her absence at the wedding when she was invited: “Mirror magazine claims that the two divas have been very close for a few months. The singer would have won the heart of the actress, who would consider her as a member of her family!” Jennifer Garner even wanted to send the couple her congratulations, wishing them “all the best” during “this wonderful event”.
