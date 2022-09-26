Jennifer Lopez: this unusual reason why she fired some of her dancers

On the Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale podcast, a Glee star shared that Jennifer Lopez fired all of her Virgo-born dancers. The actress offered some interesting details.

Odd ! singer and actress, Jennifer Lopezwould have fired all Virgo dancers after a day of auditioning for one of his concerts, reports Mirror after a claim by the former star of Glee, Heather Morris. It’s on the podcast Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale Heather Morris, 35, would have done this affirmation. Heather Morris nevertheless underlined the fact that these assertions were “hearsay”. The 35-year-old actress explained that she had heard this story dancers who participated in the audition.

“After walking into the room, J.Lo said, ‘Thank you so much, you’ve worked so hard.’there are virgins in the room, can you raise your hand? So, a group of Virgos raised their hands… she whispered to her assistant, she looked at them and she said, “Thank you very much for coming. And they had to leave after a whole day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez!”, said Heather Morris.

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband is a Virgin

After Heather Morris is done telling his history, the presenter, Justin, asked him if his assertions were founded. This is where Heather Morris clarified thatIt was about “hearsay”. In any case, fans reacted quickly after this interview. The reactions were not long in coming on social networks. Outraged by this news, a netizen claimed that J-Lo’s aversion to people born under the sign of Virgo was surely because of her ex-husband, Marc Antony. Indeed, the latter is of Virgo sign. the Mirror is still awaiting comments from Jennifer Lopez’s representatives on this matter.