Jennifer Lopez to be Honored for Film and TV Achievements at MTV Movie and TV Awards E! News UK

Jennifer Lopez will be honored for her achievements in film and television at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The network announced Friday that Lopez will receive the Generation Award on Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif. The award celebrates actors whose various contributions to film and television have turned them into household names.

Previous recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Will Smith and Reese Witherspoon.

“Jennifer embodies everything about the Generation Award,” executive producers Wendy Plaut and Vanessa WhiteWolf said in a statement. “As a woman who does it all – acting, singing, dancing, producing, fashion and beauty – Jennifer Lopez is a timeless icon who has had a lasting impact on film, television, music and culture. »

Lopez’s first breakthrough came as a dancer in the 1990s comedy sketch series “In Living Color.” She pursued an acting career and landed a lead role in ‘Selena’ in 1997. She continued to appear in films such as ‘Anaconda’, ‘Out of Sight’, ‘The Wedding Planner’, ‘Hustlers’ and his latest, “Marry Me.” »

The 52-year-old actor will release a new Netflix documentary titled “Halftime” on June 14. The project focuses on the second half of her career and she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist.

As a singer, Lopez has had success on the pop and Latin charts with several hit songs and albums. She released her debut album ‘On the 6’ in 1999 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts with songs like ‘If You Had My Love’, ‘All I Have’ and remixes of ‘I’m Real’ and ‘ Ain’t that ain’t funny. »

And in 2020, Lopez performed at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” enters the awards show as the main nominee with seven nominations. HBO’s “Euphoria” got six nominations, and “The Batman” followed with four nominations. Vanessa Hudgens will host the awards show, which will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar. The nominations include 26 gender-neutral categories.

Jack Black will receive the Comedic Genius Award.