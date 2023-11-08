Jennifer Lopez took her claws out to shoo away a woman who praised Ben Affleck

by

IE 11 is not supported. Visit our site on another browser for the best experience.

  • next

    Belinda assures that the songs on her new album will feature dedication

    01:41

  • Irina Baeva confesses her desire to become a mother with Gabriel Soto

    00:43

  • Rove Alejandro concludes his ‘Saturno’ tour in Puerto Rico on a high note

    00:56

  • Tekashi69 Removes Yellin La Mas Viral From Beauty Salon Due To Outrage From Her Fans

    01:18

  • Yellin La Mas lights up the network by virally showing off her curves. hotter than chili

    02:41

  • Ricardo Montaner bids farewell to the stage to spend time with his family

    00:58

  • AI-turned-song writer responds to Bad Bunny after controversy

    02:26

  • Gerardo Bazua vs. Paulina Rubio: She claims the singer is seeking to change the custody agreement

    01:16

  • Prince Royce wearing his medal during the closing ceremony of the Pan American Games

    02:01

  • Sofia Castro shows unreleased photos of her proposal

    01:27

  • Criminals break into Neymar’s girlfriend’s house in Brazil and media reports attempted kidnapping

    01:18

  • Gerard Piqué talks about his sex life with Clara Chia and clarifies whether he will talk about his separation with Shakira

    01:22

  • Miguel Bosé told who was his first love

    01:26

  • ‘The Prodigy’ makes predictions for Hoy Dia presenters

    05:28

  • ‘El Niño Prodigio’ comes to Hoy Día to talk about his new project on Telemundo

    06:57

  • Laura Zapata praised Gabriel Soto’s commitment as a father in front of Geraldine Bazan

    02:16

  • “It’s fine for me, I’m going to make money”: Laura Zapata reacts to rumors of fight with Cynthia Klitbo

    01:46

  • Carlos Rivera reveals how his first months as a father were spent changing diapers

    01:30

  • Yellin ‘La Mas Viral’ launches new line of women’s lingerie

    01:35

  • Pablo Monteiro talks about his friendship with Vicente Fernández and pays his tribute to the singer

    02:54

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were leaving a restaurant when a woman stopped to compliment the actor, which didn’t go down well with the ‘Diva of the Bronx’.November 8, 2023

  • next

    Belinda assures that the songs on her new album will feature dedication

    01:41

  • Irina Baeva confesses her desire to become a mother with Gabriel Soto

    00:43

  • Rove Alejandro concludes his ‘Saturno’ tour in Puerto Rico on a high note

    00:56

  • Tekashi69 Removes Yellin La Mas Viral From Beauty Salon Due To Outrage From Her Fans

    01:18

  • Yellin La Mas lights up the network by virally showing off her curves. hotter than chili

    02:41

  • Ricardo Montaner bids farewell to the stage to spend time with his family

    00:58

  • AI-turned-song writer responds to Bad Bunny after controversy

    02:26

  • Gerardo Bazua vs. Paulina Rubio: She claims the singer is seeking to change the custody agreement

    01:16

  • Prince Royce wearing his medal during the closing ceremony of the Pan American Games

    02:01

  • Sofia Castro shows unreleased photos of her proposal

    01:27

  • Criminals break into Neymar’s girlfriend’s house in Brazil and media reports attempted kidnapping

    01:18

  • Gerard Piqué talks about his sex life with Clara Chia and clarifies whether he will talk about his separation with Shakira

    01:22

  • Miguel Bosé told who was his first love

    01:26

  • ‘The Prodigy’ makes predictions for Hoy Dia presenters

    05:28

  • ‘El Niño Prodigio’ comes to Hoy Día to talk about his new project on Telemundo

    06:57

  • Laura Zapata praised Gabriel Soto’s commitment as a father in front of Geraldine Bazan

    02:16

  • “It’s fine for me, I’m going to make money”: Laura Zapata reacts to rumors of fight with Cynthia Klitbo

    01:46

  • Carlos Rivera reveals how his first months as a father were spent changing diapers

    01:30

  • Yellin ‘La Mas Viral’ launches new line of women’s lingerie

    01:35

  • Pablo Monteiro talks about his friendship with Vicente Fernández and pays his tribute to the singer

    02:54

Source link

Leave a Comment