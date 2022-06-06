Jennifer Lopez triumphs with a leather vest for the summer

The leather effect total look is the most recurrent option

If Jennifer Lopez has shown something in this fashion, it is her ability to innovate with a vengeance. The New York artist closely follows the trends of each season but she has a sixth sense when it comes to turning many of them around, taking them to her own terrain and taking risks knowing that success is guaranteed. Something that has been confirmed at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, where he shone with a daring leather vest for a summery red carpet.

Jennifer, who gave an emotional speech after receiving the Generation Award in which tears were not lacking, was the protagonist for her look. the actress of marry me chose a leather vest so tight it felt like a second skin, with front and side zippers and a deep v-neckline that brought the design closer to the classic silhouettes of corsets.

The piece belongs to the firm Mônot, a favorite of other celebrities such as Cindy Bruna, Cara Delevingne, Chiara Ferragni and Nina Dobrev, who have made their tight designs with details cut out a must-have for the red carpets and parties of the season.

Jennifer Lopez combined this suggestive vest with one of the garments that has been postulated as a favorite for summer nights: a black fitted satin skirt. JLo chose a design with a low neckline on the back that created suggestive details cut out in combination with his leather vest.

The actress gave all the prominence of her total black look to both garments and left a secondary role to the accessories, combining a bracelet, necklace and diamond earrings in its most minimalist version. With her hair loose and slightly wavy and makeup with smoky eyes as the most relevant detail, JLo returned to monopolize all the spotlights on the red carpet.

And, incidentally, he showed that a leather garment can be a great ally for a summer look, opting for an extreme design that left little to the imagination and combining it with other fabrics more typical of the season, such as satin. A perfect red carpet look that makes it clear that JLo has the virtue of innovating on the ground fashion and create school. Will we see more leather garments on the next red carpets?

