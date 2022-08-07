Jennifer Lopez ultra hot, she reveals her shapes in this cut of dress ideal for the summer!

This summer promises to be particularly trendy for Jennifer Lopez. Each of his appearances, whether public or on social networks, has also brought its share of novelties in terms of look. And it is useless to recall that from the height of her 53 years, the singer continues to be a true fashion icon. For this summer period, the latter succumbed to a new dress cut.

Jennifer Lopez: An XXL choice!

While many of us will be going for body-hugging dresses, Jennifer Lopez is betting on comfort this summer. And what better way to do that than to opt for a maxi dress in pastel and joyful colors ! Ben Affleck’s wife has indeed opted for several models of this kind to enhance her look. Especially since the big haute couture houses are playing the game.

For this summer, Jennifer Lopez has chained between the models of Etro, Gucci but also Roberto Cavalli. Ultra-wide dresses that stand out above all for their printed side. Fashionistas launched the trend a few months ago: floral, jungle or bohemian, all styles go there! The colorful effect of this outfit is also one of its main assets.

How to wear it à la Jennifer Lopez? Well know that there is nothing better than to keep it simple. Small bags from Dolce & Gabbana are particularly legion to complete a casual style of this kind. As for shoes, you will be spoiled for choice! Whether platform or flat sandals, all tastes are allowed. The most feminine will have no trouble pairing it with heels or mules to perfect their summer look!