Jennifer Lopez ultra-trendy, she revives fashion with this pair of shoes that we have almost forgotten!

After a wedding that shook the web on July 17, Jennifer Lopez is taking full advantage of her life alongside Ben Affleck. She also goes on outings during this honeymoon period. If some focus on the details of his activities, fashionistas have noticed a new pair of shoes at his feet! The return of a great fashion?

Always more interesting looks!

Jennifer Lopez has been captivating the hearts of fashionistas for a few weeks now with her outfit choices. The young woman has a knack for finding pieces as trendy as they are comfortable. And her looks have also inspired several fashionistas! Between swimwear and a casual look, Ben Affleck’s wife has a knack for showcasing her curves.

And it’s not just for the outfits that Jennifer Lopez is a source of inspiration! The American singer has a knack for finding new accessories to complete them. His latest choice of shoe has also made the buzz in France. It must be said that many of us do not appreciate wearing this pair despite its comfort!

Jennifer Lopez brings ballerinas up to date!

During one of her recent outings, Jennifer Lopez chose a pair of shoes that is not unanimous in France. The latter has also been somewhat forgotten for some time. And it is surely not the fashionistas who tell us about it! These are the ballet flats ! Comfortable and feminine, they can be worn on all occasions.

For this look, Jennifer Lopez opted for a pair of nude ballet flats. A pair of shoes she chose to show off her blue dress. And to top it off, she decided to wear a pair of bags the same color as her shoes.