Jennifer Lopez ‘uncomfortable’ by new Ben Affleck movie with Ana de Armas







‘Deep Water’, starring the actors, premieres March 18 on Hulu…

On March 18, the film starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, Deep Water, a psychological thriller based on the book of the same name by writer Patricia Highsmith, premieres on Hulu.

And it is that according to sources from the magazine In Touch Weekly, Jennifer Lopez would have prevented her boyfriend from participating in an interview to promote the film, with Ana, since both had an affair until January 2021, a few months before Affleck reconciled with JLo.

The insider noted that Jennifer was uncomfortable with some of the film’s hottest scenes, where Ben and Ana’s characters show great chemistry together, turning up the heat.

“[La película] It has strong scenes… [J-Lo] she’s sure of herself, but she was still uncomfortable, but at the end of the day, she understands that it’s just acting, “says the source.

But it is worth remembering that when Ben and De Armas were filming the tape, the two were having a love relationship, and that is why, for the experts, the scenes can be seen more real.

The actors dated for nearly a year before Ben broke up with the Cuban-born actress.