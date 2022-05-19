Jennifer Lopez unveils the trailer for her documentary

The countdown has begun: Jennifer Lopez released the official trailer for the documentary on Wednesday Half-time which will be launched on Netflix on June 14th! This new film entirely dedicated to the 52-year-old American singer, actress, dancer and producer will previously premiere on June 8 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

This two-and-a-half-minute trailer gives us a behind-the-scenes look at Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. Also featuring Shakira, this performance was watched live by more than 102 million viewers worldwide, after several months of preparation.

This taste ofHalf-time also allows fans to witness the ups and downs of Jennifer Lopez’s career. In particular, we relive the difficult times that the star experienced when the popular press called her a “diva” and a “serial bride” and following the rejection of the film. Hustlers by the organization of the Oscars. We can also see J.Lo juggling between her professional life and her family life.

” With Halftime, Jennifer Lopez will give us a peek behind the curtain, revealing everything from her iconic Super Bowl 2020 halftime performance with Shakira and her journey as a mother, Latino designer and woman who has reached the milestone. 50 years. This will be the J.Lo you don’t see in glossy interviews. We’ll get an in-depth (and for many, long-awaited) insight into the life of the actress and musical superstar… It’ll be more than just a concert diary: it’ll be a glimpse into the most fiercely protected private moments of Jennifer Lopez – the kind of behind-the-scenes access fans crave “, can we read in a new press release dedicated to this documentary directed by Amanda Micheli.

Recall that Jennifer Lopez recently took on the main role of the romantic comedy Marry Me with Malama. Musically, J.Lo is preparing her ninth studio album which should be released by the end of the year.