Jennifer López, upset with the commitment between Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony They were one of the most mediatic couples in the world. The two singers formed a marriage union that lasted seven years.

Both artists, divorced since 2011, rebuilt their lives with other people. In the case of the Puerto Rican-American musician, he currently does it with the model Nadia Ferrera.

Ferreira, a 23-year-old Paraguayan model, began dating Marc Anthony in 2022 and recently They already have plans to walk down the aisle to join in marriage.

However, to Jennifer Lopez He would not have been amused by this recent news from his former partner. The versatile artist wields several reasons to oppose this link.

Jennifer López, worried about the possible marriage

according to the Herald of Mexicofrom sources close to the artist, López would be concerned about Ferreira’s role in raising her two children as a stepmother.

She would also have felt upset during these days for knowing through the press the announcement of the commitment between both celebrities and not through the mouth of his ex-partner.

Although Jennifer López will also walk down the aisle soon with actor Ben Affleck, with whom she also had a romantic relationship between 2002 and 2004.