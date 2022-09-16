Jennifer Lopez Used to ‘Shake Uncontrollably’ When Watching Herself in Movies: ‘I Hated It’

Jennifer Lopez has often been open about her experiences with anxiety and panic attacks over the years. Although she was used to performing in front of others, the stress and pressure sometimes overwhelmed the superstar.

She felt similar emotions even when her career started to take off, and she could barely bear to see herself on the big screen.

Jennifer Lopez once had a nervous breakdown on the set of ‘Enough’

Lopez wears many hats in the industry. Not only is she one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars, but she has also developed a very successful music career.

But juggling the two professions comes with some stress. And that stress came to a head when she shot the 2002 film Sufficient. After working as hard as she did, Lopez had a bit of a meltdown.

“There was a time when I was very overworked and I was doing music and movies and so many things. I was suffering from lack of sleep,” Lopez told The Daily Beast. “And I had a kind of nervous breakdown. I froze on a plate. Well, not on a set, but in my trailer. I was like, ‘I don’t want to move. I do not want to talk. I do not want to do anything. It was on this movie Sufficient. Yeah. I did it. I had a nervous breakdown. »

This breakdown ultimately led Lopez to see a doctor, who diagnosed the pop-star.

“’I’ll tell you what’s wrong,’ the doctor said. ‘You are sleep deprived. You are overworked. Go home and go to bed. He told me to go back to work on Monday after a weekend of sleep because if I waited any longer I would only panic more about working. That’s what I did,” she recalls.

Jennifer Lopez shook uncontrollably when she first saw herself in a movie

She may have gotten used to it later, but earlier in her career, Lopez wasn’t too thrilled to see herself on screen. But it’s not for lack of trying scammer star party.

“The first time I see him, I really watch him, but after that, I’m kind of, you know, it’s weird seeing each other over and over again, and I’m used to that now. At first I was shaking uncontrollably, you know,” Lopez told ABC News.

Lopez remembers feeling this since she was in her first movie, which she found nerve-wracking to go through.

“I remember seeing my first movie, you know, they had a little screening for the actors, and I was just in the first 20 minutes of the movie. And for the rest of the two hours, I was still like a nervous wreck. I hated it,” she added.

Jennifer Lopez learned a lot about herself in therapy

At first, Lopez chose to deal with her issues on her own, without the help of therapy. She was offered the opportunity when she broke down on the Sufficient Position. She politely declined the offer.

“I’m not a shy person,” she shared.

But she eventually decided to see a therapist for a variety of issues. The actor was going through a tumultuous time in his relationships, which made him even more motivated to seek the advice of a specialist. In the long term, the therapy helped the former american idol the host learns valuable lessons about herself.

“I remember when I was in therapy in the early, you know, late thirties and we talked a lot about loving each other and I was like, ‘I love myself,'” Lopez said in an interview. on conversations with the coach. “But obviously I was doing all these things like my personal relationships that didn’t seem to like me, but I didn’t even understand the concept of it. It took time and it’s a journey and it’s still a journey for me.

