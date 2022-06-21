Jennifer Lopez uses the neutral pronoun “iel” to talk about her child

Jennifer Lopez performed Thursday, June 16 on the stage of the Blue Diamond Gala.

During an interaction with his audience, the interpreter of Jenny from the block spoke of his child Emme (14), the fruit of his love with his ex-boyfriend, producer Marc Anthony. It was then that the star surprised her fans when she used the neutral pronoun “iel” to talk about her child who was going to join her on stage to do a duet with her mother: “ The last time we sang together was in a big stadium like this, and I always ask him to sing with me but he won’t. “. Both then interpreted the title A Thousand Years, by Christina Perry. Increasingly used, this pronoun iel designates non-binary people, that is to say who do not identify themselves as either strictly male or strictly female. For many Internet users, this moment was important and underlines how much Jennifer Lopez listens to her child and supports her in her identity choices. We could read positive and encouraging messages on social networks following this moment: “ Emme is so brave. He is only 14 years old. And you can see in J Lo’s eyes that she’s proud ” or : ” I’m glad we live in a time when parents support their children “.