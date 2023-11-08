Jennifer Lopez waits on the street to talk to Ben Affleck: ‘Wazem, wadiyas’ celebrities

Singer Jennifer Lopez is now starring in a group of musicians who professed her love for her husband and actor Ben Affleck on their wedding date at The Ivy restaurant in Los Angeles. In his message to the women with the “Babaram” hair star, the artiste said strongly: “Wazem, wadiyas.”

Help in flagging Okorido:

Video shared on the network shows Lopez and Affleck walking in Los Angeles and then leaving. Afterwards, he goes to the driver’s side of the car, Lopez sits on the passenger bench and Affleck goes to the motorist’s bench. It is communication with people.

As the driver is entering the car, a group of people pass by the vehicle and one of them shouts: “We love you.” Lopez saw what he was doing and then shouted: “Wazem, wadias.” She laughed, and so did the paparazzi who came to the wedding.

2 of 5 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the launch of The Flash (2023) – Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the launch of The Flash (2023) – Photo: Getty Images

Affleck and Lopez’s romance did not begin until 2000, when they were supposed to get married, but they broke up. They are getting married in 2021 and will marry in Las Vegas in 2022.

3 out of 5 Singer Jennifer Lopez – Photo: Instagram For singer Jennifer Lopez – Photo: Instagram

The previous month in September it was reported that Lopez was angry over photographs taken by paparazzi that appeared to show a “Carinhoso” encounter between the actor and his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner. The images would show ex-Castle strangled and gagged inside a car. At a certain moment, the artist’s head was on the shoulders of his former colleague.

During their 10-year marriage, Affleck and Garner had three children.

4 of 5 Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck – Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck – Photo: Getty Images

Just last March, Affleck was criticized by the social network for his disgusting performance during the Grammy Awards ceremony. He was even caught having a fight with Lopez during the party.

Moreover, recently, in an interview with the international press, López celebrated her relationship as an actor: “I feel more relaxed and comfortable, or that it makes me feel more like another person than before. Makes you feel even more beautiful. Every part of me, my body, my voice, my songs, even my mistakes.”