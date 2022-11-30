Jennifer Lopez Wants to Do a ‘Gigli’ Sequel With Ben Affleck

Watch out, producers! Jennifer Lopez revealed which of her films she would most like to do a sequel to – and it’s the one where she met her husband Ben Affleck.

The ‘Waiting for Tonight’ singer, 53, was asked what sequel she’d like to do in a video interview for voguefrom the 73 Questions series published on Tuesday, November 30. After Lopez identified Lilies as her pick for a potential second film, the narrator joked that it was “critically acclaimed.” The Hustlers star responded to the sweet dig with a laugh.

The outlet then asked who made Lopez laugh “the most between takes,” and she replied, “My husband, Ben.”

The New York native and the 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor met in 2001 on the set of Lilies, which was released in theaters in August 2003 and was widely criticized upon its release. Affleck played a gangster named Larry Gigli, while Lopez played his love, Ricki.

While the film was a box office bomb, the film made headlines due to the relationship between the duo, who got engaged in November 2002. They were due to get married in September 2003, but called it off. the ceremony due to “excessive media attention”. ” and separated four months later.

The duo rekindled their romance in 2021 and got engaged for the second time in April. The Argo director and the shades of blue alum tied the knot in Las Vegas in July before having a second ceremony with their families a month later at Affleck’s home in Georgia.

The Massachusetts native shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garnierwhile Lopez shares twins Max and Emma, ​​14, with her ex-husband Mark Anthony.

Earlier this year, the Justice League The actor said he has no regrets doing Gigli despite its critical and commercial failure because it inspired him to do his own directing — and it introduced him to Lopez.

“Interestingly, I learned more about making this movie than anything else because Martin [Brest] is a brilliant director, really gifted,” he said. Weekly entertainment in January. “It’s not like it’s the worst of all…there’s a bunch of horrible movies and in terms of wasted money I’ve had five movies – at least! — who lost more money than Lilies has.”

He continued: “If the reaction to Lilies hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t have finally decided, “I don’t really have any other path but to make films,” which turned out to be the true love of my professional life. So in this way it is a gift. And I got to meet Jennifer, the relationship with who was really meaningful to me in my life.

After Gigli, Affleck and Lopez collaborated again on jersey girlwhich debuted in March 2004. Director Kevin Smith was credited with creating the couple’s “Bennifer” nickname.

“Doubtful honor!” A dubious honor at best, man,” said Smith, 52. The daily beast in October 2021, reflecting on the nickname. “Most people there, including Ben and Jen themselves, are like, ‘Thanks, a hole.'”