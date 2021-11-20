Jennifer Lopez wants to get married again (the fourth): Ben Affleck is warned

It must be acknowledged: when she believes in something, no one moves her. Let’s take marriage for example. Three marriages that ended in divorce and a couple of broken engagements on the altar steps didn’t stop the urge Jennifer Lopez to remarry. Indeed, it is something that he sees happening in his future. The question arises: what does her current boyfriend think about it Ben Affleck? One of those who, it should be remembered, left her two days before the wedding.

SEE HERE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF BEN & JEN

Jennifer Lopez and the upcoming wedding

Interviewed by American television for the release of her new film, the romantic comedy Marry Me (meaning Marry Me), Jennifer Lopez has been playing the art of imitating life (or the other way around). Because when asked if she plans to get married again, she said yes. “Well, I guess so. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been … I’ve been married more than once. I certainly still believe in the happy ending. One hundred percent ».

The love stories of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Who knows what her current boyfriend, Ben Affleck, thinks. With whom she rekindled her passion 20 years after her first engagement. It went awry a few days after yes. He, who has been married for a decade to Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children, has had other famous engagements. The last with the colleague of the set Ana de Armas. There was talk of wedding plans for the two, who spent much of the pandemic together. But their story ended in the early days of 2020.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT J.LO

Instead, the 52-year-old singer and actress – who has 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, born of her third marriage to Marc Anthony – has canceled her engagement to Alex Rodriguez earlier this year. A news came after weeks of speculation about the alleged betrayal of the former baseball player. But J.Lo has stated that he does not disown any of his romantic stories.

Browse the gallery Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in love: photos from yesterday and today

The plot of Marry me

And it shows a certain amount of self-irony. Because the film he is promoting, Marry me (which will be in theaters starting February 11, 2022), tells the story of a very famous singer, who has already been married several times, discovers while on stage that she has been betrayed by her partner. Portrayed by the Colombian singer Maluma. But in the audience he sees a man holding a sign that reads “Marry me”. Thus he decides to instantly accept the extravagant proposal of a complete stranger, played by Owen Wilson.



Jennifer Lopez’s self-irony

“If you can’t laugh at yourself and take things as they come …” commented Jennifer lopez. “I am a human being like everyone else. I’ve had my ups and downs, I’ve made mistakes and I’m really proud of where I’ve come in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom, as an actress and as an artist. So yes, that’s okay. “

SEE HERE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF BEN & JEN

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION