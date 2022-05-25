Jennifer Lopez wants to marry Ben Affleck “as soon as possible” but the actor does not want to set a date

Unsurprisingly, the couple plan to get married to complete what they started almost 20 years ago, but preparations for the ceremony appear to be taking much longer than expected and no date has yet been set, although the actress and the singer would like to do it ” as soon as possible“.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the most anticipated wedding of the year and the date that never arrives

A source close to the couple spoke to Us Weekly and revealed how the marriage situation is unfolding from the inside. Jennifer will tell you she’s in no rush to get married, but her friends think otherwise. The truth is, if she wanted to rush him before this summer, Jennifer would.”

On the other hand, the source added that Jlo “ wants to sort out the paperwork so they can start their journey as husband and wife as soon as possible“, of course, by doing it in the biggest way possible.

On the other hand, another source said that ” It seems that Ben is happy to wait until next year to get married. He and his team told people it would be quite a long commitment and that they were happy to do their own thing stress-free“. But, apparently, that wouldn’t be what Jlo wants. Hopefully this doesn’t create any problems for the couple.