Jennifer Lopez was Ben Affleck’s plan B

Jennifer Lopez recently announced her engagement, 20 years later, with Ben Affleck, but precisely the protagonist of Netflix’s reality show ‘Selling Sunset’, Emma Hernan, has made some statements that could cause a conflict in the couple, especially because it shows that the Bronx Diva was a ‘plan B’ for the protagonist of ‘Batman’.

In the fifth season premiere of the reality show about real estate agents who sell luxury homes, the 30-year-old agent explained to her co-star, Chrishell Stause, how she had met the 49-year-old actor and director on the app. Raya dating. “He may or may not have been texting me,” she said of Ben. “And he may or may not have asked me for… coffee a few times,” Emma Hernan said, adding that Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend had started the conversation. Saying that they had both lived in Boston, given that they are both from the capital of Massachusetts, “Actually, that’s how I got in, it’s very sweet,” said the real estate agent.



Ben Affleck

But the woman assured that she never accepted the offer to have a coffee with the actor, however Ben Affleck’s representative issued a statement to deny the rumor and assured that the artist had not used the celebrity dating application in years. But the real estate agent responded: “It was not recent. This was in 2019. Literally the smallest, most innocent thing, and it was taken, blown up, blown out of proportion. So that was one thing, they didn’t see the time frame, which made the situation seem worse, and it was literally the smallest thing,” she noted.

Raya is a very popular dating app for jet setters and other high net worth individuals with wide media exposure. It works in a similar way to the well-known Tinder, but it is exclusively for people who have a public profile, that is, for those who are dedicated to the world of entertainment, music or social networks. Among its users there are profiles as distinguished as Sharon Stone, Channing Tatum, Emilia Clarke, Harry Styles, Cara Delevigne or Ben Affleck, who tried his luck with these dating applications after breaking up his relationship with actress Ana de Armas.



Anne of Arms

However, Jennifer López and Ben Affleck ignored Emma Hernan’s statements and were quite unconcerned. The weekend they went out for a walk and enjoyed a lunch, in which they were seen, as always, very caramelized. The wedding between the interpreter of “Let’s get loud” and the protagonist of ‘La Liga de La Justicia’ still has no date, however, it is one of the most anticipated by the entire entertainment industry. It has been speculated that the couple is looking for a new house in Los Angeles. In addition, the diva has required the actor to sign a pre-marital agreement whose most striking clause is that it requires sexual intercourse four times a week. The contract also includes other conditions that have not been disclosed.