Jennifer Lopez was in the bathtub when Ben Affleck proposed to her

Jennifer Lopez revealed the details of how Ben Affleck proposed to her last weekend.

“On Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (taking a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me,” the artist revealed in a post on her website, according to a slogan. “The vanguard”.

He said that “he caught me totally off guard and I just looked him in the eye smiling and crying at the same time, trying to get the idea that after 20 years this was happening again.”

The couple was already engaged between 2002 and 2004, but after postponing the marriage the relationship ended. Now they re-engage for the second time.

See how many millions Jennifer Lopez’s ring could be worth J.Lo is engaged again to Ben Affleck

The singer and actress commented that before Ben Affleck’s proposal: “I was literally speechless and he said to me: ‘is it a yes?’ And I answered: ‘of course it’s a yes!’”. “I was smiling a lot and tears were falling down my face, I felt incredibly happy and complete. It was nothing to write home about, but it was the most romantic thing I could have imagined,” she assured.

The actor gave her an engagement ring with a green diamond. “Green is my favorite color and it is also my lucky color. Obviously, now it will be my lucky color forever, “said JLo.

“It means a lot that someone thinks of you, loves you and sees you. It was the most perfect moment I could live, I feel very lucky. It’s not often you get a second chance at true love,” she commented.