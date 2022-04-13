Jennifer Lopez was naked in her bubble bath when suddenly…

Jennifer Lopez is happy as ever. Just engaged to Ben Affleck (for the second time in their lives), the actress and singer told in detail in her OnTheJLo newsletter how he went about it. Even the accustomed to romantic comedies that she is had never known that. Yet it is his sixth time !

Jennifer Lopez to Ben Affleck: “It’s YES! »

This marriage proposal, she did not expect it at all. ” Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (my bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on her knees and proposed to me.explained J.Lo. I looked him in the eye smiling and crying as I tried to come to terms with the idea that 20 years later it was happening again. I was literally speechless and he said, “Is that a yes? ” I answered : ” YES, of course it’s a YES” she added.

And it was a huge moment full of emotion – and tears – for both of them, “I was smiling so hard and tears were streaming down my face, I felt incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy, but it was the most romantic thing I could have ever imagined. Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people who promise to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who had a second chance to experience true love”she continued.

She then said that Ben had handed her a ring, an (impressive) green diamond. “Green is my favorite color, it’s also my lucky color. Of course it will be my lucky color forever now », concluded Jennifer. And remember that Ben Affleck did not skimp on the means. The engagement ring he gave to his beauty, a Harry Winston, whose price is estimated, on a wide range, between 3 and more than 10 million dollars.

