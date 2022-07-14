Jennifer Lopez: “We had a good time…”, the star’s ex confides

Alex Rodriguez opened up about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez while appearing on the latest episode of iHeartMedia’s Martha Stewart Podcast.

The 46-year-old former professional athlete revealed his thoughts on his past relationship with the singer/actress.

“We had a good time. But above all, we have always put children at the center of everything we do.

Here’s what I’m going to tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever known. She is a hard worker. And I think she’s the greatest performer, live, in the world today that’s alive,” he said.

He also said he had “no regrets” about his time with singer Jennifer Lopez.

” Life is Beautiful. I am very lucky. I wake up every morning and thank God for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14 years old. This is my number one goal in life.

You know, my father left us, my mother, my two siblings and me, when I was barely 10 years old. And I remember when I was young, I was praying and saying, “Lord, if you ever give me the opportunity to be a father, that will be my first responsibility in life”. And that was the best gift.

I have never been healthier, happier and more grateful for the incredible life the good Lord has given me,” added Alex Rodriguez.

Rodriquez and Lopez started dating in February 2017 but called it quits 4 years later, just months after getting engaged.