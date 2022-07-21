Jennifer Lopez Wears Black Swimsuit in JLo Beauty Video – Hollywood Life

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Wears Black Swimsuit in JLo Beauty Video



Jennifer Lopez maybe 52, but she’s in the best shape of her life. The Bronx native looked stunning in a sexy new shoot as she wore a black swimsuit with cutouts, photographed by Jason Bergh, in a new video shared on Instagram. Jen posed in various positions in the quick video posted to the JLo Beauty account on Thursday, July 21, showing off her long hair and glam makeup.

“7.24. SOMETHING. IS. COMING. “, we read in the caption. “Get ready to #FlauntIt like @JLo,” he also said, apparently teasing a new product. Her makeup artist Mary Phillips also reposted the video, urging fans to “save the date.” While Jen has been coy about new products, she shared a similar teaser video with the hashtag “#SummerOfBooty” on July 8 featuring photos and videos of herself in various swimsuits – including the music video “ Booty” from 2014.




Reports have emerged that the new collection is dubbed JLo Body, per Page IfX. The outlet noted that the range would include “oils, tanning, creams, balms, treatments, serums, lotions, bronzers, sunscreens [and] polishes/scrubs” – so basically everything one would need to keep their bikini body amazing for the summer season. This would mark the first body line extension to its JLo Beauty range, which has been primarily skincare since its launch on January 1, 2021. The brand has been revered for its hydrating disposable sheet masks and the favorite product of Jen – That JLo Glow Serum. , which she uses frequently.

Beyond the product launch, it’s been a busy week for Jennifer! The Made in Manhattan star sea Ben Affleck, 49, on July 16, 2022 during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. The surprise nuptials came just three months after she and Ben re-engaged in April 2022 with a massive rare green diamond worth $5 million. The romantic affair took place almost 18 years after their originally planned wedding in 2003, which was called off just months before their split in 2004. Although the duo are legally married, reports are circulating that they will be celebrating with their friends and their family at Ben’s lavish estate in Georgia. this summer.

