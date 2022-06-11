Jennifer Lopez Wears Dress Slits at Halftime Premiere | AFP

The documentary half time was the first to open the acclaimed film festival in Tribeca in New Yorkby Jennifer Lopez who arrived on the red carpet to surprise everyone present and also Internet users with the incredible design of her dress.

The singer left everyone present impressed with an outfit signed by Tom Fora, with which she showed some very impressive openings, a cut never seen before that really managed to stand out.

He was walking in front of the cameras while they captured his beautythe black dress fully featured her shoulders and hips, as well as her high neckline and striking waistline that turned heads anyway.

The celebrity also wore elegant black and silver platform sneakers, accessories made up of Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewelry, including the engagement ring he gave her. Ben Affleck.

She simply looked spectacular, well made up and with her chocolate-colored hair combed with a high half-ponytail and long-term locks, taking care of every detail and demonstrating her high level as an artist.

Jennifer Lopez shared how amazing she looked in this quirky patterned dress.



Throughout the event Jennifer Lopez was very happy and kindly greeted all her fans who were asking for photos and autographs, she knows perfectly how to treat them and is very grateful for all the support they give her.

The launch of his documentary became a reality after it was announced that he would produce it and then it was when he arrived at this festival in New York where he managed to share more about his project.

Halftime touches on very important issues for her, her career but of course her stellar participation in the Super Bowl halftime, when she appeared with Shakira and her daughter Emme.

This documentary will be broadcast through Netflix and you will be able to see it from June 14 of this year, for which its fans are very excited.