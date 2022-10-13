Jennifer Lopez wears futuristic jacket and pants on ‘Atlas’ set – Hollywood Life

Atlas is a sci-fi film centered on “a dark future, where an AI soldier has determined that the only way to end war is to end humanity,” according to the film. IMDB page. It is led by Brad Peyton and Jennifer stars alongside other great actors such as Sterling K. Brown, Simu Liuand Lana Parilla.

In addition to AtlasJennifer will also act in the films Shotgun Wedding, which is a comedy that also stars Josh Duhameland The mother, in which she plays an assassin. Both films have an early 2023 release date, leaving the year pretty busy for the talented star.

When Jennifer isn’t blown away by her acting skills, she does so by her writing skills. The doting mother, who shares 14-year-old twins emma and Max with ex Mark Anthony, released her first children’s book on October 11 and it’s already making plenty of headlines. The book, which is called With Pollowas co-written with jimmy fallonis bilingual and she took to Instagram to share the exciting news on the day of her release.

“My first children’s book with @JimmyFallon is out TODAY! I’m so proud of this fun little bilingual game adventure and can’t wait for you to meet Pollo. Everything is always better #ConPollo, especially when kids start learning Spanish early in a fun way!!!! ✨🐔🐤 Special thanks to @Dreasdoodles for her adorable illustrations that bring our story to life,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding the book and smiling.