Jennifer Lopez wears rainbow tie-dye sweatshirts in 1st photo back in LA after Italy getaway

Jennifer Lopez waste no time getting back to its best – looking amazing while moving from place to place! Fresh out of her Italian getaway, the Marry me The star and newlywed stepped out in Los Angeles on August 8, sporting an unexpected tie-dye rainbow look! In the photos, Jennifer stunned with the eye-catching ensemble, which consisted of sparkly sweatshirts and a hoodie, hot pink sunglasses and oversized hoop earrings. She was also carrying a green Birkin bag and a cell phone. The ‘Jenny from The Block’ icon finished the look with a perfect pink manicure and classic Nike sneakers with neon detailing.

JLo’s boisterous look comes after she was spotted wearing a breezy blue outfit for a gorgeous photoshoot on a yacht in Capri, Italy. But she’s also been throwing bridal vibes with stunning white looks, among other fashion statements, since her July 16 surprise nuptials in Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

She surprised and delighted fans by wearing an “old movie” wedding dress for the ceremony, and later revealing that she had legally taken on Ben’s last name – she is now Jennifer Lynne Affleck. Bennifer 2.0 spent some time apart after their quiet European family-style honeymoon, with Jennifer staying in Europe for work and Ben returning to Los Angeles.

A source close to Jen said HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last week that the time apart certainly didn’t undermine their new union and in fact made their love “stronger”. Also, ahead of JLo’s return to Los Angeles, the source tells HL she spent a lot of time communicating with her new husband by phone. “They are always talking, texting, FaceTiming and even camming when working apart,” they said in the exclusive comments. “And the time they spend away from each other makes the meeting even better. JLo loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what.