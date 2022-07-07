Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez wears the corset as a true pop diva

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

The pictures of Jennifer Lopez walking the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards this June 5 could date from 2003. The singer, who does not age, wore a plunging leather corset signed Monot, the brand behind the little black dresses that hide and reveal the body that all the stars love. The ultra-ode piece was paired with a long skirt and a pair of wedge pumps from her own shoe line.

Fans got a closer look at her look when she accepted the Generation Award. Reward in hand, she said to the audience: “Seeing all these films, I see all the wonderful people I’ve had the chance to know and work with.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The outfit was a reference to what the Jennifer Lopez 2000s used to wear. The pop star is indeed a big fan of plunging necklines matched with ultra-tight skirts or dresses (how can we forget the famous jungle print dress signed Versace).

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

It’s undeniable, plunging necklines are a wardrobe must-have. Jennifer Lopez. Last year, she walked the red carpet on the arm of the man who was to become her fiancé again, Ben Affleck(which she was with in 2002), in a stunning white dress by George Hobeikaencrusted with crystals, paired with a pair of jimmy choo silver color, clutch Judith Leiber and jewelry cartier.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: the unexpected connection of the second post-credits scene with one of the best Marvel series – CINEMABLEND

9 mins ago

Jennifer Aniston, 53, reveals to us what habits she has changed in these two years to be fitter

20 mins ago

Neymar complains about remarks made to footballers about their lifestyle

21 mins ago

ET, on its 40th anniversary: ​​the emotional statement from actress Drew Barrymore

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button