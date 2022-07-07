Jennifer Lopez wears the corset as a true pop diva

The pictures of Jennifer Lopez walking the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards this June 5 could date from 2003. The singer, who does not age, wore a plunging leather corset signed Monot, the brand behind the little black dresses that hide and reveal the body that all the stars love. The ultra-ode piece was paired with a long skirt and a pair of wedge pumps from her own shoe line.

Fans got a closer look at her look when she accepted the Generation Award. Reward in hand, she said to the audience: “Seeing all these films, I see all the wonderful people I’ve had the chance to know and work with.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The outfit was a reference to what the Jennifer Lopez 2000s used to wear. The pop star is indeed a big fan of plunging necklines matched with ultra-tight skirts or dresses (how can we forget the famous jungle print dress signed Versace).

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

It’s undeniable, plunging necklines are a wardrobe must-have. Jennifer Lopez. Last year, she walked the red carpet on the arm of the man who was to become her fiancé again, Ben Affleck(which she was with in 2002), in a stunning white dress by George Hobeikaencrusted with crystals, paired with a pair of jimmy choo silver color, clutch Judith Leiber and jewelry cartier.