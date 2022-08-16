Jennifer Lopez wears the fashion piece that we will all adopt at the start of the school year

Spotted: on the streets of New York, Jennifer Lopez wears the shirt that we all dream of stealing from Ben Affleck. After a honeymoon shot by the paparazzi in Paris, the couple flew to New York to celebrate the actor’s 50th birthday with the family. If the clichés of the newlyweds continue to soften us, it is the shirt of Jennifer Lopez which attracts our attention more.

Gotham

Jennifer Lopez’s oversized blouse

Jennifer Lopez sets the tone for the start of the school year with this look whose centerpiece seems to be borrowed from the men’s wardrobe: a white blouse patoo. She twists this classic by wearing it in an XXL version with gray cycling shorts and white Off-White sneakers, adding a sportswear touch to this outfit which she accessorized with a shoulder bag. Gucci and aviator sunglasses. After bringing ballerinas up to date, the fashion quotient of floral prints has skyrocketed… Jennifer Lopez makes the white shirt the flagship garment for fall 2022. Unearthed in our boyfriend’s dressing room or signed by our favorite labels, we gladly adopt this essential for the start of the school year (and well after). With cycling shorts like the singer, open on visible lingerie or combined with denim, the blouse is available according to our desires.