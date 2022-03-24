Jennifer Lopez wears the green dress that increases the bust and slims the waist at 50

Jennifer Lopez turns on social networks again with her look and this time she modeled a green dress that favors the silhouettes of Latin women; Well, she increases her bust and slims her waist, so be inspired by her proposal to recreate it this season in which sensuality is in fashion. You will be surprised how good you would look in a dress just like JLo’s!

Jennifer Lopez wears green dress at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

During the iHeartRadio Awards, the interpreter of ‘On the floor’ starred in one of the most romantic scenes, because upon receiving her award as icon of the year, the famous woman blew a kiss to her lover Ben Affleck, while the actor gave her a loving look that makes us believe again in love.

His cute reaction has ignited social networks and since the celebrities announced the return of Bennifer they have not stopped wasting honey on flakes everywhere they are captured. We love to see you so happy, enjoying this second chapter of your story!

Photo: AFP

JLo shows off her silhouette in a green dress

As is the custom of the famous, she stood out with all her sensuality by betting on a dress by the French fashion designer; Stephan Rolland. Her outfit had a deep front neckline that was adorned with rhinestones at the navel, while her skirt had a lot of movement, as well as transparencies.

Without a doubt, it has been one of the outfits that we have liked the most from the businesswoman in the last year, because in addition to announcing the popularity of earth tones in garments, it also invites us to try our most sensual vibe. You, would you model the same dress as Jennifer Lopez?