Jennifer Lopez wears the perfect bohemian dress to extend the summer to the start of the school year

Back to school under the sign of the Indian summer? Obviously it makes you dream, and it’s the fashion bet that Jennifer Lopez rises hands down with her latest look. Indeed, while she is still in Italy with her new husband Ben Affleck (do we really need to remind you?) for their third honeymoon, the 53-year-old actress and singer wore a perfect bohemian dress to prolong the summer at the start of the school year: a long crochet dress.

Jennifer Lopez: we are inspired by her bohemian dress for a summer comeback

Perfect bohemian dress to smoothly transition from summer to fall, JLo’s dress is perfect for the mid-season fashion task. The model she wears gives pride of place to delicate transparency and enhances her silhouette with a tight fit and a lace-up neckline. A good compromise that’s as stylish as it is flattering. To elevate her crochet dress and give it a more urban look, Jennifer Lopez does not hesitate to emphasize the accessories with a felt hat, wedges with jewel details and a printed canvas handbag. In short, a perfect Indian summer look to sport the back to school 2022 on the right foot.

Jennifer Lopez: where to find a crochet dress for the start of the school year?

To imitate JLo and copy his boho back to school look, fashion alternatives are numerous, both in terms of style and budget. Indeed, many luxury houses, fashionable brands and major fashion brands offer their own interpretations of the crochet dress. Right in tune with the times with its authentic and artisanal inspiration, it instantly gives us a look back from vacation at the height of elegance.

For the shopper, there are long-sleeved models at Next, Celine, Maje, Mango and Jonathan Simkhai. While H&M offers a model with straps for the slightly warmer back-to-school days.