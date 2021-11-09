Jennifer Lopez, why did she and Ben Affleck break up? | Difficult choice

Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck break up years ago? A difficult choice that made the two stars move away, that’s what it is.

They are one of the most loved couples of all time. The one between Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck is a love story that continues to make millions of fans around the world dream. The singer and the star of Hollywood are experiencing a backfire very followed by the media, after the previous relationship ended in 2004. The two had met on the set of a movie and years later they found each other again, just like in a fairy tale. Today Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they seem happier and more in love than ever, but why had they broken up in the past? The reason it is unbelievable.

Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck break up?

Theirs was one history fairytale. Begun in 2002 and ended in 2004, the relationship between the two stars of Hollywood has been the center of media attention for a very long time. For this reason the backfire between the two American stars caused so much sensation. It was one who brought the couple out into the open vacation in Italy, more precisely in Capri, where the two were photographed together. Today they seem more in love than ever, than what had happened in the past to make them separate?

Jennifer And Well they are two artists with incredible talent and very strong personalities. JLo had always cultivated the desire for maternity, but the actor of Armageddon he didn’t want to give up his lifestyle. According to Vanity Fair, it seems that this is the reason why the Lopez have decided to leave Affleck. Despite the decision, however, the singer appeared destroyed since the end of the story. Not only!

Over the years the two have each moved on with their own lives. The actor married his colleague Jennifer Garner, with whom he had three children. Jennifer, for its part, was first married to the singer Marc Anthony, with whom she had the twins, and later with Alex Rodriguez. The flashback between the two has left the millions of people stunned fan scattered all over the globe.

Were you aware of the why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke up in the past?