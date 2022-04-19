Jennifer Lopez will be entitled to her documentary on Netflix

Jennifer Lopez fans should immediately circle the date of June 14, 2022 on their calendar! It is indeed on this day that the new documentary will be released on Netflix Half-time which will be entirely devoted to the 52-year-old American singer, actress, dancer and producer.

As its title suggests, Half-time will focus especially behind the scenes of Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. Also starring Shakira, this fiery performance was watched live by more than 102 million viewers in the world, after several months of preparation.

This documentary will also trace the defining moments of J.Lo’s life and career that have occurred over the past few years. We will also relive the masterful interpretation of the song This Land Is Your Land during Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration in January 2021. The producers also promise to introduce us to the artist ” from a whole new angle “.

” Halftime will offer a revealing look at the courage and determination that made Jennifer Lopez the icon she is today. This documentary will focus on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades through his perseverance, creative genius and cultural contributions… And that’s just the beginning as it will also serve to launch the second part of his life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latino woman, mother and artist “, can we read in the press release dedicated to this documentary directed by Amanda Micheli.

Half-time will premiere on June 8 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, before streaming on Netflix six days later.

Recall that Jennifer Lopez recently took on the main role of the romantic comedy Marry Me with Malama. Alongside her acting career, J.Lo is preparing her ninth studio album which should be released by the end of the year.