Jennifer Lopez will be the executive producer of the new musical series Cinderella

Cinderella is one of the most adapted fairy tales in history, and a new version is heading to the small screen as a limited television series to be produced by Jennifer Lopez. While the mention of Cinderella instantly conjures up images of Disney’s animated version of the Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo story, there have been dozens of iterations over the past five decades and beyond, including the action’s own re-imagining live from Disney in 2015, the review of Amazon Prime Video film with Camila Cabello and the film Drew Barrymore from 1998 For ever. Now, the new TV series will be inspired by Rogers and Hammerstein’s version of the story and, as you’d expect, this little nugget of information will have a musical aspect.

Rogers and Hammerstein’s musical adaptation of Cinderella himself has had three made-for-TV movies based on him in the past. The first of these was a 1957 version starring Julie Andrews in the lead role before its success in the likes of The sound of music and Mary Poppins, and this was followed by a 1965 version starring Lesley Ann Warren, which did not receive the same praise as the earlier version. In 1997 the musical was adapted again, this time with singer Brandy taking on the role of the beloved princess and saw Whitney Houston play the fairy godmother, in what is cited by many as the best of the three films. . With all three films having “TV quality”, it will be interesting to see how an actual TV series with today’s budgets stacks up against them.

While there have been countless movies and shows that have been adapted or inspired by Cinderella, that’s not to say that the story still doesn’t hit the audience. That’s something Skydance Television President Bill Bost hopes to prove with the new series. He said in a statement:

“Cinderella’s story is more timeless than ever. This ambitious story of romance, unconventional families, and the surprising power of wishes has inspired audiences around the world for centuries, and we’re thrilled to be working with Jennifer, Rachel, Concord, and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization to bring our new view on screen. »

Sophia Dilley, Senior Vice President of Development and Production at Concord Originals, added: “Rodgers & Hammerstein has elevated the already magical story of Cinderella with their iconic music that has attracted legends of screen and stage through its many beloved and award-winning iterations over the years. Our partnership with Skydance and Nuyorican on this project is the first step in a long series towards our collective goal of championing timeless classics for a new generation and Rachel is the perfect voice to develop this story in a contemporary way. »

The new series will see GLOW and The Babysitters ClubRachel Shukert joins Lopez as executive producer, as well as showrunner for the series. It’s not yet clear where the series will be heading or when, but expect more information in the near future.





