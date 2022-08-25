Jennifer Lopez will star in a Netflix movie with a Marvel actor

NETFLIX

After her marriage to Ben Affleck, she leads a major project at the streaming giant. This will be the movie that Sterling K. Brown also joined!

©GettyJennifer Lopez will star in a film on Netflix.

Over the past month, one celebrity name has been in the spotlight around the world: Jennifer Lopez. And it is that the artist celebrated it marriage to Ben Affleck, returning to this love born in 2002. But although his personal life is a topic of conversation in the entertainment industry, the truth is that he does not neglect his important work projects. In this sense, he will very soon be alongside an actor of wonder a huge project netflix.

It will not be his first time on the platform, since in addition to all the films that are part of the catalog, this year he launched an original production on the streaming giant. It is Jennifer Lopez: part-time, a documentary of just 1 hour and 36 minutes that features the superstar talking about his multi-faceted career. That’s not all: on a more intimate side, he reveals the pressure he feels to live permanently under the eyes of the whole world.

However, this time it will not be a documentary, but rather a film. According to Deadline, he will feature Atlas, a feature film to be directed by Brad Peyton with a screenplay by Aron Eli Coleite and Leo Sardarian. And it does not stop there ! Because it was also confirmed that Simu Liu will join the project. the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsof the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will depart from Kevin Feige’s company for a moment to bring this film’s antagonist to life.

The Marvel Studios Tape Meant a Real boom at the US box office. Although the superhero franchise is generally synonymous with success, after the pandemic forced cinemas to close, those numbers had plummeted. After surpassing $430 million worldwide, any studio would love to have him in their movie. This was the case of Warner Bros, which invited him to take part in Barbiethe movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Likewise, Sterling K Brown -who recently shone in It’s us-O Abraham Popola significant roles confirmed in Atlas. What will it be exactly? Jennifer Lopez will play a woman who fights for humanity after a soldier created by Artificial Intelligence determines that the way to end the war is to end the people. To defeat this rebellious species, Atlas, the name of the protagonist, will have to work with another type of AI.

45secondes is a new media, do not hesitate to share our article on social networks to give us a solid boost. 🙂