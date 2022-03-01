Jennifer López will stop living in the US, look for a new house in Europe

It seems that the couple made up of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking for a new love nest outside the United States. According to a source close to the couple, they both want to get away from the bustling life in Los Angeles, and find some peace in the UK countryside. For this reason, the couple is looking for a mansion in the city of London to be able to escape from Hollywood for a while.

The source has informed the newspaper ‘Mail on Sunday’ that a trusted team of the couple of actors would be in charge of looking for the ideal house in the London city before the summer arrives. Jennifer López and Ben Affleck have indicated that the new property should be a luxury mansion and that it be located on the outskirts of London, but not so far from the center of the city, so that they can arrive quickly in case they do so. require.

“American stars love areas like Richmond which, as well as being charming, is very close to Heathrow airport, while also being just a few miles away from some of the big studios here, like Shepperton and Leavesden,” The informant commented to the aforementioned medium.

Although one of the main reasons for this move is to enjoy a little more quality time together, it is likely that Ben Affleck also has strong work reasons for moving to Europe.. Sources say that the interpreter of “Batman” has been offered a major role in a movie about Barbie, the world’s most famous doll. This film will be directed by Greta Gerwig and will feature the leading performance of Margot Robbie. The film is scheduled to begin filming at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire. This fact could have accelerated the decision of both artists to move from the United States.

In addition, the Diva from the Bronx recently commented that she has never felt welcome in Hollywood, and that her performance is stigmatized with the same roles as always, because the industry has not wanted to give her the opportunity to demonstrate her talent.. “I have always felt that this was not my place. In part it is because I am Puerto Rican, from the Bronx and a woman. For not being born into a family with money. For not knowing anyone in the business”, confessed JLo in an interview for ‘Rolling Stone’. Furthermore, she added, “It’s 20-25 years of people saying, ‘It’s not that good. She’s pretty and she makes cute music, but it’s not really this and that. Oe, I think I’ve done a great job over the years, a great job, ”she stated.

Although his experiences in Hollywood have not been entirely pleasant, The truth is that thanks to the industry she was able to meet the man with whom she got engaged almost two decades ago, and with whom years later she was able to meet again to live the 2.0 version of one of the most talked about relationships in the entertainment world.