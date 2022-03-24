Jennifer Lopez wins iHeartRadio award and Ben Affleck looks at her in love with her daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez conquered the iHeartRadio Awards, both with style and talent, as she became the big winner of the night of the Icon Award, that recognizes his career in music.

Although for the gala JLo wore different outfits, to receive his award he went on stage in a floaty dress by Stephane Rolland olive green color with a V-neckline and transparencies that accompanied with Messika jewels.

The singer received her award to applause and the looks of all the attendees, however, there was one in particular that stole spotlights: Ben Affleck’swho did not stop look at her with pride and love.

The actor was in the front rows watching his beloved succeed at the iHeartRadiowhile accompanied by Emme, JLo’s daughteras well as by his son Samuel.

Jennifer Lopez’s speech after winning Icon Award

For his acceptance speech, JLo uttered moving words what made that Ben Affleck look at her admiringly: “I appreciate this very, very, very much. I wish I could tell you that awards are the most important to me, But that’s not true. And don’t think I don’t appreciate shiny things, because I do!”

“I can not lie, everyone knows that I do. But that’s not why I’m doing this. It’s not what matters most to me. I really do it for you,” she added.

He also thanked his fans: “Thanks to you I can do what I love most in life and that is the most wonderful blessing. That’s a gift you give me and I just want to thank you for that. Thanks to everyone who comes to a show, streams a song, watches a movie, follows me.”

Once it is confirmed that JLo is in the best stage of her lifeenjoying fame but also love.