Jennifer Lopez with an open heart about her childhood, she confides in her mother: “She beat us a lot”

Since June 15, Netflix has been offering its subscribers a whole new documentary on an international celebrity: Jennifer Lopez. Entitled Half-time, this program looks back on the career, love life and childhood of the 52-year-old singer and actress. The opportunity to learn more about the rough education she received, notably from his mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, a 76-year-old Puerto Rican. The star thus revealed that this one is someone from “complicated” and that she hasn’t necessarily had an easy life.

“She did what she had to do to survive and that made her strong, but it also toughened her up”first explained Jennifer Lopez, before revealing that with her sisters Leslie and Lynda, her mother “beat quite well”. For her part, the person concerned justified herself, acknowledging that she was “far from being a perfect mother”. Obviously having no regrets about the way she raised her children, the one who is nicknamed “Lupe” said: “But, what I can say is that I did everything in their interest.” Without using the term “violence”, she assured to have been “very demanding with them” to help them get by in life, “not to criticize, [mais] to aim higher”.

A dispute that forced her to leave the family home

Regarding her daughter Jennifer, this former kindergarten teacher felt that she is the one who “gave a hard time”. “We often argued”, she said. For her part, the singer remembered the time when one of their clashes led her to take her independence. “My mother told me, ‘If you want to live in this house, you go to school.’ We had a fight one night and I left”, she said. After that, the young woman of only 18 years old found herself homeless and managed to work as a notary clerk, combining dance performances in Manhattan nightclubs. It was only four years later that she came to light as one of Janet Jackson’s dancers.

Photo credits: Global Citizen//SIPA