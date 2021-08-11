Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck for a romantic weekend in Montana

The alarm “Bennifer” was already taken, now comes a confirmation and the first photos (again) together.

After the photos that portrayed Ben inside Jennifer’s SUV, at the VAX live charity concert to encourage vaccinations, here is another documented exit of the couple, and it is something more than an exit …

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent several days in Montana, at the resort that the American star owns on Big Sky.

Photos of the couple, in the car together, were published by the Daily Mail, while a source tells People that “Jennifer had a great time with Ben in Montana. She is happy with him and she enjoys spending time together.”

Alex Rodriguez, a former footbal player with whom JLo was engaged until a month ago, and with whom he was supposed to marry, would be shocked by the news. A source reports it to E! Entertainment: “A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on. He really thought they would be able to reconcile. He contacted J.Lo trying to meet her and she was abrupt’

Another source, People always reports, reports that the pop star “Spent several days out with Ben. Those two have a very strong bond, it was all very quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy”. The two returned to Los Angeles on Saturday aboard a private jet.

The couple, who the press liked to call “Bennifer” was engaged in 2002, were supposed to get married in 2003, but then the wedding was postponed and the two broke up in 2004.

The two, who have always remained good friends, had recently talked about their history and the racist attitude of the tabloids towards the JLo, today among the world-famous pop stars.