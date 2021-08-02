Jennifer Lopez, with Netflix a years-long deal and a social commitment

That which Jennifer Lopez signed is a multi-year agreement, the results of which will not only be achieved in entertainment. The singer, who with Netflix she has undertaken to produce, over the coming months, various film and television content, she has sworn that almost all of these projects will be studied so as to be able to give voice to actresses, screenwriters and directors of different ethnicities. “I am delighted to announce my new collaboration with Netflix. Elaine (Goldsmith-Thomas, his partner, ed) Benny (Medina, co-founder of Nuyorican, ed) and I believe that there is no better home for us than a creative company that looks ahead and intends to challenge conventions and propose itself directly to millions of people in the world who no longer see art and entertainment with the boundaries and limits of the past», said Jennifer Lopez, thus announcing theagreement between its manufacturing company, Nuyorican, and the online platform.

What Lopez has in mind, to date, has not said. But first rumors speak of scripted content, such as films and television series, and others without a script. The hypothesis, therefore, is that JLo, like the Obamas, can find fertile ground to cultivate their interests, perhaps in the form of talk shows.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, planning the future together

READ ALSO

“The Mother”, Jennifer Lopez starring on Netflix