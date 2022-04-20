Jennifer Lopez with white floral dress and platforms

Some days ago Jennifer Lopez He moved us by telling us about Ben Affleck’s romantic marriage proposal, with a bubble bath included, and twenty years later we are living his second chance with the actor, which is faster and more intense than the first, when they became one of the fashion couples in Hollywood. Today, however, the singer and actress has left us speechless with her latest look with white dress with floral details with platform what could be perfect spring and summer guest; and that could also be different bridal look.

J.Lo has become one of the most followed international stars on the planet for her music and romantic comedies, but also for her looks; and it is that she is an inspiring woman wherever you look at her. In her part as a fashionista and as “It Girl”, days ago she showed us that she has the high-waisted and flared jeans that best fit silhouettes with wide hips, and she also shared her stylist trick to wear a strapless jumpsuit. With his latest look has been positioned as one of the best outfits of spring.

The singer chose for Easter Sunday a white floral midi dress with printed flowers in different shades of pink (and birds) rising from the hem and on the sleeves of Zimmermann. The design has a round neckline, with a fitted silhouette on the body and an flared skirt, and flared sleeves. Add a tassel belt for a fun, casual look.

Instagram / @jlo

The “On My Way” singer paired the design with towering white Gucci platforms, of thin strips; that help to gain height and therefore stretch the silhouette to refine it and help make it visually more fit. And to top off the look, J.Lo adds diamond studded flower earrings and a forest green clutch. Gorgeous and perfect. Or not?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io