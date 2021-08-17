Jennifer Lopez without extensions, in a new selfie, with shorter hair than usual

It is not the first time that Jennifer Lopez experiments with hair revealing its natural texture, but in the latest selfie posted by the star, in the gossip sights for the return of the flame with Ben Affleck, it seems that the desire for authenticity has taken over.

Without hair extensions, with her medium cut left soft and wild, medium length waves that fall over the shoulders, she’s the perfect fit beach queen. The hair looks slightly shorter than usual, but with her signature glow the pop star is an example of how chic and just yourself can be.

JLo is not the only one who abandoned extensions, straighteners and straightening treatments in the summer, like Khloe Kardashian who with her natural curls feels “kinda cute”, so she wrote on her social networks. The trend among the stars seems to be not only to marry a nature approach but also to abandon long hair Kourney Kardashian, just went for a short bob, and Nicole Scherzinger she has shortened her long, shiny and luminous hair.

In the gallery a succession of nature shots by Jennifer Lopez always crazy.

