Jennifer Lopez wore 3 beautiful Ralph Lauren wedding dresses at her wedding

The groom complemented the bride look in a classic white Ralph Lauren Couture tuxedo with elegant pants to match his black bow tie. The five children were also dressed in white with designs from the same brand.

The 45-minute ceremony took place under the white dome of a church created specifically for the occasion on the back lawn overlooking the North Newport River. The structure was decorated with delphiniums, and arches of the same flower – created by Jenevieve Peralta Floral Design and Tulips & Twigs – anchored the path to the altar.

Jennifer Lopez’s spiritual coach, Jay Shetty presided over the ceremony. (He also officiated at the wedding of Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell last year.)

Following the ceremony, family and friends – all dressed in white – gathered for cocktails at the house before heading to the dinner reception, which was overseen by Chef Bruce Moffett and Cru Catering. The night was topped off with a cake from Minette Rushing Custom Cakes, a dance party led by DJ Dubz, and a fireworks display. Later, Jennifer wore other two Ralph Lauren dressesone of them with cascades of pearls and the other with a mermaid silhouette style and a drop-shaped neckline adorned with Swarovski crystals.