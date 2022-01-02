Jennifer Lopez wore an extravagant dress for Christmas dinner. Pictures published by the artist’s friends

Jennifer Lopez wore an extravagant dress for Christmas dinner. The 52-year-old singer opted for a white dress to show off her enviable silhouette. JLo looked like she was out of her glamorous Hollywood days.

This year Jennifer Lopez celebrated the Christmas holidays with family and friends. After spending time with loved ones, JLo made an appearance at a prestigious party with her friends. The star posed with Chris Appleton, the hairdresser who does her hair for every event.

Jennifer Lopez had a fabulous vacation. The artist posted a video on his personal Instagram account while cooking with his family. Apparently, the artist wanted to spend Christmas with the important people in his life.

However, he couldn’t overlook his closest friends. After quiet moments with her family, she made an appearance at a glamorous party.

Chris Appleton, The hairdresser and close friend of the star posted a photo with JLo on his personal Instagram account. In the photo you can see that Jennifer Lopez she wore an extravagant dress for Christmas dinner. She preferred a tight white dress to show off her enviable figure. The star managed to grab everyone’s attention with a sexy and elegant look.

The sleeveless dress was continued at the bottom with lots of feathers and sparkling sequins. Sources couldn’t confirm if Ben Affleck was with his girlfriend. Photographers recently surprised him in the company of his children. It remains to be seen whether the star’s boyfriend managed to surprise her beautifully on the magical night of partying.

How Jennifer Lopez spent time with her family

In the shared images, JLo appears with his family as they try to cook some breakfast waffles together. The video description was completed with the message “how many cousins ​​does it take to make waffles?”.

Despite the photos posted, it appears that Ben Affleck was not present with the star. The couple spent Thanksgiving together. It is possible that they have decided to spend Christmas apart.

Incidentally, Ben Affleck was photographed with his children and mother on Christmas Day. Sources write that Ben has planned a special gift for Jennifer Lopez. It remains to be seen whether the artist received her surprise from her boyfriend or not.

Ever since they got back together, the two lovers have always been seen together. Elle’s post says Affleck is sure to surprise JLo with what he has planned for her.