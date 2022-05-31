Jennifer Lopez worried about Marc and his new commitment

The Nadia Ferreira’s engagement to Marc Anthony It seems that it was a surprise not only for his followers and for the family of the 23-year-old model, because Jennifer Lopez, ex-partner of the salsero, also seemed to be very surprised and to a certain extent, angry about the future marriage of the Latin singer.

According to the statements of the “Suggest” portal, the singer Jennifer Lopez is furious with the salsero’s commitment for several reasons. But the most important of them has to do with her children, since he affirms that the universal viceroy, Nadia Tamara Ferreira, will not be a good ‘stepmother’ for your children.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are parents of twins named Emme Maximilian David Y Emme Maribel Muniz, who on February 22 celebrated their 14th birthday. The boys, who have already left their childhood stage behind, have allowed themselves to be seen as typical teenagers in search of their identity and discovering what interests them.

The close source, the 52-year-old singer claims that Jennifer Lopez is worried about her childrenas he points out that the couple has spent very few days together, and the musician did not notify the actress that he would commit, so this would also have bothered the singer of “Change the step”.

“Jen is not happy with Marc right now, she just doesn’t understand his motivations.” The source ended in the media. However, it seems that this is not the only reason that she keeps the feud between Jennifer Lopez and Nadia Ferreira.

The source also cites that Jennifer Lopez is reportedly very upset that Nadia Ferreira’s engagement to Marc Anthony has overshadowed the moment of Benifer 2.0 since Ben Affleck recently gave the actress the ring, and attention was diverted by marriage.

“It casts a shadow over things… But it’s not just about stealing the limelight from Jen,” the source confessed, as JLo also thinks:It’s too rushed. Marc and Nadia have been together for just six months“explained the source.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony they had a strong friendship before becoming engaged and joining in marriage. In fact, the couple secretly married in June 2004. Since then, the couple has positioned themselves as one of the strongest and most beautiful in Hollywood show business.

In November 2007, López and Anthony officially confirmed that they were expecting their first child. Anthony confirmed that they were expecting twins. On February 22, 2008, Lopez gave birth to a boy named Maximilian David and a girl named Emme Maribel, on Long Island, New York. In July 2011, the couple announced their divorce, filed for in April 2012.