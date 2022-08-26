Jennifer Lopez would choose her dancers according to their astrological sign… Eminem and Snoop Dogg will play at the MTV VMAs…

August 26, 2022

Vanessa Bryant wins lawsuit against Los Angeles County

Vanessa Bryant had filed a complaint against Los Angeles County, the first responders to the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of her husband Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and who had released photos of the accident. The widow of the famous basketball player has just won his lawsuit, and is compensated up to 16 million dollars. A sum that she has decided to donate to good causes, including the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

“From the beginning, Vanessa Bryant has only wanted people to take responsibility, but our legal system does not allow her to impose better policies, more training or discipline of officers. These measures are the responsibility of the sheriff’s and fire departments, responsibilities that Ms. Bryant’s efforts have revealed to be woefully flawed, even granting amnesty to wrongdoers. “, added his lawyer to the LA Times.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform at the MTV VMAs

Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform their new single, From the D 2 the LBC, during the MTV VMAs with a performance “inspired by the metaverse”. Indeed, they are interested in Otherside, a virtual world whose development is not yet finished, but which will use both NFTs and Apecoin, a cryptocurrency, according to Pitchfork.

J Balvin, Anitta, Panic! at the Disco, or even Lizzo will also perform during the ceremony, which will take place this Sunday.