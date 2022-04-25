Jennifer Lopez would have made Ben Affleck sign a strange sexual agreement that he should fulfill during the marriage

After being engaged for the second time, the singer Jennifer Lopez would have made the American producer Ben Affleck sign an alleged sexual clause in which it requires that they should have sexual intercourse at least four times a week. What would become part of the requirements in this new phase of commitment.

This would be just one phase of the premarital agreementl that they would have decided to leave it in writing so as not to receive any kind of surprises for not perceiving what they wanted.

The also dancer has been quite happy and moved after her current partner gave her a this green ring, a tone that she considers to be lucky, Well, she has gone through great moments in her life when she has been dressed in that hue. However, so far the date on which both can reach the altar is unknown.

When they were engaged the first time they had to cancel the first date because the media were attentive to be able to carry all the details. This would be one of the reasons why the day is not yet known, so it is believed that this time when the news is made known it is because it will have already passed until the party in order to remember such a special moment in the way as intimate as possible with those closest to you.

After nearly two decades have passed, each had made his life with renowned personalities in the world of entertainment. In the case of Affleck, he married the actress Jennifer Garner with whom he had three children, already in 2015 they announced that they were in the process of separation and in 2018 the divorce was finalized.

Talking about Jennifer López also got married and she did it with the salsa singer Marc Anthony. This love relationship began in 2004 and ended in 2011. However, it was not until 2014 that they managed to make their separation official. As a result of this love, the twins Emma and Maximilian were born, who to date are already 14 years old.

Recall that this is the second time that Affleck asks JLo to marry himBecause it was 18 years ago when they had to cancel the wedding since they ended the relationship. The alleged reason for this breakup would have been due to an alleged infidelity on the part of the also actor who two years earlier had asked her to be his wife.

It may interest you:

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife would be “happy” for the commitment to Jennifer Lopez

· Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring could be valued at more than 5 million dollars

Former player Alex Rodríguez would be using the Porsche that JLo gave him with his alleged girlfriend

