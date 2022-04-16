Jennifer Lopez: Would the star be engaged again?

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Although the latter is known and continues to experience great success in her professional career, on the heart side it was unfortunately not easy for her. But Jennifer Lopez seems to have found love again or an old love again as you will see in this article. So who is the brand new elected official who makes the heart of the 52-year-old star beat again?

Jennifer Lopez is getting back together with her former lover Ben Affleck

The singer finds her happiness in the arms of her former fiancé Ben Affleck as confirmed by the magazine voici.fr. This is obviously the famous 50-year-old successful actor who made a name for himself in the film Will Hunting and played the previous Batman (before Robert Pattinson). Jennifer Lopez accumulated setbacks and short relationships before getting married to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she had twins from whom she divorced in 2014. In 2016, Jennifer Lopez had a brief relationship with rapper Drake. In 2017, she got married to baseball player Alex Rodriguez. They get engaged and then separate in 2021. Recently she appears on the arm of Ben Affleck who seems to have remained her lifelong love.

Jennifer Lopez again engaged to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would be engaged again as reported by parismatch.com magazine. Jennifer Lopez has also recounted in detail her romantic and unexpected marriage proposal as well as her daily life with her lover. This news has particularly surprised the fans of the star since the latter seem to plunge back into their first relationship 18 years earlier. Indeed, the Bennifer couple were one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples after four of their relationships and engagement finally broke up in 2002 for reasons not mentioned. The couple meet again after 18 years of separation and seem ready this time not to leave each other.