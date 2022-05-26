Jennifer Lopez Writes Touching Tribute to Shades of Blue Co-Star Ray Liotta

Veteran actor Ray Liotta has passed away, and the news has fans around the world in mourning with many who knew him personally. Freedmen star. Jennifer Lopez was someone who got to know Liotta well as the co-star of the crime drama series shades of blue, which aired on NBC for three seasons from 2016 to 2018. Taking to Instagram, Lopez posted a touching tribute to Liotta. Along with a statement, the post includes photos with Liotta Long along with a music video from shades of blue. You can see the tribute post below.

“Ray was my partner in crime on shades of blue“, writes Lopez. “The first thing that comes to mind is that he was so nice to my kids. Ray was the epitome of a badass who was all soft on the inside… I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. the original Goodfella. »

Recalling their time together on the show, Lopez added, “We’ve shared some intense moments on set for the past three years! When I first heard that he had taken the job of shades of blue, I was thrilled, and the first time we got on set to do our first scene together, there was an electric spark and mutual respect and we both knew it was going to be good. We enjoyed doing our scenes together and I felt lucky to have him to work with and learn from. »

“Like all artists, he was complicated, sincere, honest and so emotional,” says Lopez. “Like raw nerve, he was so approachable and so in touch in his game and I will always remember our time together fondly. We lost a big one today… RIP RAY… it’s so sad to lose you which seems way too soon… I will always remember you. I send so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones. »

Ray Liotta meant a lot to so many people

Ray Liotta has long been revered for his acting, with roles such as field of dreams, Freedmen, Hannibal, Cutand more recently, The Many Saints of Newark. The actor had always shone in his performances, serving as an inspiration to his contemporaries in show business. Many were quick to pay their respects when news broke of Liotta’s passing, showing how respected and valued he has always been in Hollywood.

Liotta’s death was shocking as there were no apparent warning signs. He was there in the Dominican Republic to shoot his next film Dangerous waters when he died in his sleep. The exact cause of death has not yet been determined. He was 67 years old.

Posthumously, Liotta can be seen in other films beyond Dangerous waters, for he had labored prolifically to the end. This includes the Elizabeth Banks thriller cocaine bear and an as-yet-untitled Charlie Day comedy. It will be bittersweet for fans to witness these final performances as it will mean saying goodbye to a wonderful actor. Rest in peace Ray Liotta.





