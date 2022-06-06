Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and Tom Holland triumph at the MTV movie awards

This content was published on June 06, 2022 – 08:29

Los Angeles (USA), Jun 6 (EFE).- Jennifer López received a great tribute this Sunday at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which paid tribute to the Latin actress and singer before the eyes of the younger generations. .

Other winners included Tom Holland, named best performer in a motion picture for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and Zendaya, winner of best performance for her leading role in “Euphoria.”

Also, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Euphoria” were crowned best movie and best series, respectively.

The MTV network, which for many years was the quintessential benchmark for youth entertainment, recovered one of its hallmarks by holding its own awards gala dedicated to film and television, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which were presented on Sunday at night in the city of Santa Monica, on the coast of Los Angeles (USA).

It had been years since the famous music chain had held this ceremony live.

Stars paraded through its red carpet, such as the singer Olivia Rodrigo, winner of three Grammys, the actress Sydney Sweeney, one of the protagonists of the phenomenon “Euphoria” and also the actress Sofia Carson, from the cast of the “Descendants” franchise.

Although the great protagonist of the night was Jennifer López, who at 52 years old received an honorary award for her career, forged in the world of music and in the film industry with titles such as “Selena” (1997), a film in which gave life to Selena Quintanilla, or “Hustlers” (2019), for which she was nominated for the Golden Globe.

“You are only as good as the people you surround yourself with, but if you are lucky they make you better. And I have been very lucky,” said the star when collecting the award.

López thanked both the people who have given him “joy” and those who “broke” his heart.

“I want to thank everyone who has given me this life,” said the singer of hits like “Let’s get Loud,” “Waiting for Tonight” and “El Anillo.”

In total, the MTV Movie & TV Awards handed out 26 awards, distributed without dividing by gender in the case of the acting categories and on other occasions with original titles such as “best fight” (Cassie vs. Maddy in “Euphoria”) and “best hero” (Scarlett Johansson in “Black Widow”).

The big title of the night, best picture, went to “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a Marvel feature film that was ignored by the Oscars despite meeting critical approval and public support. becoming one of the highest-grossing films in history with more than 1,800 million dollars raised since its premiere at the end of 2021. EFE

romu/jgb

� EFE 2022. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of Efe services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA